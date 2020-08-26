4 drug suspects arrested, minor rescued in Cotabato City

Anti-narcotics operatives arrested four persons and seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP170,000 in an alleged drug den in Barangay Rosary Heights 13 here on Tuesday afternoon.

Director Juvenal Azurin of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said a minor was also rescued during the operation.

Azurin identified those arrested as Jaypee, Mary Joy, and John Lloyd, all surnamed dela Cruz, and Jonathan Cabantog.

The four are occupants of a boarding house in the area.

“We have set up an entrapment operation and busted them after an exchange of money and shabu items transpired between one of the suspects and our poseur-buyer,” he said.

Seized from them were some 25 grams of suspected shabu and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act 2002 while the minor was brought to the city social welfare office for proper documentation and assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency