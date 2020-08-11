4 drug pushers nabbed in Bicol

Four alleged illegal drug pushers were nabbed on Monday by anti-narcotics police operatives in separate drug stings in the cities of Legazpi and Tabaco in Albay and Naga City in Camarines Sur.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-5 (PRO-5) spokesperson, on Tuesday said the drug operations yielded several sachets of suspected shabu.

In Legazpi City, police operatives arrested Alfonso Malate Aydalla, 21, of Barangay Bonga who was caught selling a sachet of shabu with street value of PHP4,500 at around 9:50 p.m.

In Tabaco City, Angeline Bordeos Trilles, 29, of Barangay San Roque, was arrested for selling shabu to an undercover police agent in said village at around 7:30 p.m.

“Seized from the suspect were nine sachets of shabu with street value of PHP13,000,” Lt. Col. Norlando Mesa, Tabaco City police chief, said in a text message.

In another operation in Barangay Cobo, Norlinda dela Cruz, 48, of said village was nabbed for selling a sachet of shabu with a street value of PHP9,500 in a drug buy bust at around 6:35 p.m.

In Naga City, Ricky dela Torre, 47, of Barangay Bagumbayan, was caught selling shabu in the villlage to a police operative posing as a buyer at around 6:20 p.m.

Calubaquib said the suspect considered as a high value target (HVT) yielded two sachets of shabu weighing 7.5 grams and worth PHP51,000.

“All arrested suspects were placed under police custody and are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act or RA (Republic Act) 9165,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency