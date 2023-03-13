4 domestic flights canceled due to inclement weather

Four domestic flights have been canceled on Monday due to inclement weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

These flights were Cebu Pacific 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila, and 5J 781/782 Manila-Ozamis-Manila.

Based on MIAA's record, only Cebu Pacific had a scheduled flight to and from Cauayan on Monday. A Philippine Airlines flight, on the other hand, was able to arrive in Manila from Ozamis earlier.

The weather bureau earlier forecast rains over Cagayan Valley due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan."

Isolated rain showers are also expected over Mindanao due to a low pressure area last tracked 630 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone but is forecast to bring rains east of Mindanao, as well as Caraga and Davao Region.

Source: Philippines News Agency