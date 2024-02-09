4 Dinagat villages get P26.7-M roads, bridge projects

BUTUAN: Four villages in Dinagat Islands received newly completed infrastructure projects consisting of road access and enhancements. All the projects were funded under the 20-percent Provincial Development Fund, Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr. told the Philippine News Agency on Friday. The completed projects, turned over on Thursday, include the Mabuhay to Bagumbayan Road project worth PHP3,988,264.75 in Dinagat town, PHP4.9-million Poblacion Access Road and the PHP2.8-million Reinforced Concrete Box Culvert in Barangay Tigbao, all in Cagdianao town. Demerey also handed over the completed Maraging Bridge in Barangay Diaz, Tubajon, with a budget of PHP14.7 million, which was started during the administration of former Gov. Arlene Bag-ao. The completed projects are designed to improve the connectivity of the villages, especially in the transportation of agricultural and other products of residents, the governor said In a statement on Friday, the local government of Tubajon welcomed the completion and the turnover o f the completed bridge. 'The Maraging Bridge project was started during the term of former Governor Bag-ao through the request of Mayor Pedrablanca and in consultation with the officials and citizens of Barangay Diaz,' it added. Source: Philippines News Agency