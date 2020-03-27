4 Covid-19 fake news peddlers face raps

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has sued four persons for allegedly spreading false reports and information amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) said Maria Diane Serrano aka Maddie Serrano, Fritz John Menguito, Sherlyn Solis, and Mae Ann Pino are facing charges for violating Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code as amended in relation to Section 4 and Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Anti-Cybercrime Law.

After a thorough investigation, Serrano was found responsible for causing panic in her community in Barangay Banaynay in Cabuyao City, Laguna due to false information that “a patient positive for Covid-19 was admitted and died at the Global Medical Center Inc. of Cabuyao” in February.

Meanwhile, the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7 (Central Visayas) found out that Menguito, Solis and Pino, all of Lapu-Lapu City, were responsible for spreading unverified and false information on the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Lapu-Lapu City government and the local police filed the complaints against the suspects at the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutors Office on Thursday.

The PNP-ACG in Central Visayas said they will continue to adhere to implement the law and file charges against any netizen caught spreading fake news amid the public health emergency.

Under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, a person who causes the publication of any false news which may endanger the public order, or cause damage to the interest or credit of the state may be punished.

Violators face imprisonment of one to six months and a fine ranging from PHP40,000 to PHP200,000. They could also be punished under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

They can also be held liable for violating Presidential Decree No. 90, which declares Unlawful Rumor-Mongering and Spreading False Information, which may cause or tend to cause panic, divisive effects among the people, and undermine the stability of the government.

The PNP has earlier formed a task force against fake news online on Covid-19 which aims to run after fake news peddlers Source: Philippines News Agency