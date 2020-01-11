4 Chinese universities hiring English teachers: POEA

English teachers in the country may find employment opportunities in China.

In an advisory on Saturday, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said four tertiary educational institutions (TEIs) in China need English teachers -- the Northwest A&F University, Yancheng Teachers University, Yiwu Industrial & Commercial College, and Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

It added that it is now accepting applications through its Government Placement Branch.

The POEA said interested applicants must have a bachelor's degree in education or English language and must be a graduate of Philippine educational institutions accredited by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China. (http://www.poea.gov.ph/news/2020/PH- TEI%20LIST%20accredited%20by%20PRoC12263.pdf )

They also asked qualified applicants to register online at www.poea.gov.ph or at http://onlineservices.poea.gov.ph/OnlineServices/POEAOnline.aspx.

Applicants are required to personally submit documents at the counters of the Manpower Registry Division, Ground Floor, Blas F. Ople Building (formerly POEA Building), Ortigas Avenue corner Edsa, Mandaluyong City.

The following are the requirements for registration:

Passport with at least six-month validity upon submission of application, PSA Birth Certificate, 2 pieces of 2x2 recent ID pictures, school credentials, relevant to the position applied for, PRC board certificate, employment certificates, relevant to the position applied for (if required), certificate/diploma of highest educational attainment, transcript of records and printed copy of worker's information sheet/E-Registration (log-in at http://onlineservices.poea.gov.ph/OnlineServices/POEAOnline.aspx).

The agency said all documents must be fastened in a folder labeled with RSF no., applicant's name, position applied for, country of destination, PEOS online number and E-Registration number.

It added that applicants are required to present their original documents for authentication of written information before forwarding the resume to the employer.

The deadline for submission of applications from POEA regional offices is on January 15.

For applicants from the Central Office, POEA - Ortigas, Mandaluyong City, the deadline will be on January 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency