4 Chinese kidnap victims rescued in QC, Pampanga ops

Authorities have rescued four Chinese nationals and arrested 11 suspected kidnappers in a series of operations in Quezon City and Pampanga, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday.

Citing reports from the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said a woman was rescued at a medical diagnostics clinic along N.S. Amoranto Ave, Quezon City at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Based on the information provided by the supervisor of the establishment, the victim is scheduled to undergo a swab test as a requirement for air travel.

AKG agents immediately rushed to the clinic and rescued the victim from her three captors identified as Malaysian nationals Liang Khai Chean, 28; Mou Yun Peng, 35; and Benjie Labor, 43, a Filipino.

Upon debriefing, the rescued Chinese woman revealed that several other kidnap victims are being held in a safehouse where she was earlier detained in Barangay Sta. Cruz in Mexico, Pampanga.

At around 10:30 p.m., the AKG operatives conducted an operation where they rescued three more Chinese kidnap victims and eight more suspects -- two Chinese nationals and six Filipinos.

“This successful kidnap rescue operation only goes to show the dedication and commitment of the PNP against organized crime,” he said in a statement.

Also on Wednesday, Sinas said 37 wanted persons, including three drug suspects, were nabbed in Eastern Visayas during an anti-crime sweep operation in the region.

Based on the report of the Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas), the 34 wanted persons were arrested in the provinces of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Southern Leyte while the three drug suspects were nabbed in buy-bust operations in Southern Leyte, Samar, and Leyte.

