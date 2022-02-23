﻿4 ASF-hit towns in N. Samar start hog repopulation

Four towns in Northern Samar province are eyeing to take part in a massive swine repopulation program in the bid to revive the local hog industry previously affected by African swine fever (ASF).

The provincial government on Monday identified these towns as Catarman, Lope De Vega, Mondragon, and Pambujan. These areas previously infected by ASF have not detected any new cases for at least 90 days.

Northern Samar provincial veterinarian Jose Luis Acompañado said 15 farmers coming from the same village from each of the four towns will individually get three piglets and feeds. The total cost is PHP750,000 per village under the sentinelling program.

Selected communities have to be declared as ASF-certified free areas and with tight biosecurity measures.

In Lope De Vega town where the first ASF case was recorded in Northern Samar, a civil society organization will also be granted PHP5.5 million to raise 150 piglets in a modernized grower-finisher building complete with equipment, perimeter fencing, air-conditioned farm office, feed storage, and waste management facility.

“Once we can help our affected farmers and communities recover from the impact of ASF by increasing the swine population, we will be able to stabilize the prices of pork and pork products and make it affordable even to poor families,” Acompañado said in a statement.

The ASF has also been present in the towns of Bobon, Las Navas, Silvino Lubos, Catubig, and Laoang.

Lope De Vega was the first town in Northern Samar that was confirmed to have an ASF case in March 2021.

Pigs affected by ASF usually manifest high fever, distinct reddish areas on the skin of the neck, chest, and extremities, and bleeding of internal organs that could lead to death within two to 10 days

Source: Philippines News Agency