4.7 magnitude quake hits Roxas, Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA: An official from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) here said no significant damage was reported from the 4.7 magnitude earthquake or succeeding aftershocks that hit the eastern coast of this province on Tuesday afternoon. However, engineer Robert Esplida of the Phivolcs Palawan office said this was the first time the agency recorded an earthquake of this magnitude in the waters off the coast of the island province. The earthquake occurred around 2:58 p.m., and was most strongly felt in the municipality of Roxas, some 122 kilometers north of this city. 'Residents of Roxas, particularly those living in places where the soil is soft, felt the shaking the most,' Esplida said in Filipino. The temblor's epicenter was traced to about 99 kilometers south-southeast of Roxas town, with a depth of 15 kilometers. Esplida said the earthquake was of tectonic origin. Source: Philippines News Agency