4.6K Manila residents get jobs via public employment office

Close to 4,600 Manila residents, including senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs), were provided employment through the city public employment service office (PESO). Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, citing the report of PESO chief Fernan Bermejo, said the running total of jobs provided has already reached 4,592 from Jan. 1, 2023 up to present. Of the number, a total of 1,031 were hired-on-the-spot, 2,267 for placement report of employers; 1,029 (Joyride Philippines) and 180 (Borzo Philippines). Lacuna said the PESO has also assisted 4,726 students under the career guidance program. "This is to guide you (students) to the right path or career path. We also need someone to help us in what we choose, although not to the point of dictating what we want in life," Lacuña said in a statement. The mayor, meanwhile, urged applicants to join the Mega Job Fair to be held at the Sarmiento Covered Court along Teresa Street in Sta. Mesa, Manila on March 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants are reminded to wear casual attire, bring at least 10 copies of resume and own ballpen. "Be there 30 minutes before the job interview so you are relaxed. You should have a full stomach so you don't go hungry and bring a ballpoint pen so you don't have to borrow," Lacuna added. Bermejo also reported that a similar mega job fair was held on Feb. 24, where a total of 205 were hired-on-the-spot and 473 applicants were catered. Meanwhile, Lacuna announced that the special program for employment of students (SPES) is now hiring. Interested applicants may visit SPES or its Facebook account to know more about the program as well as the requirements needed. It is open to high school graduates, college undergraduates, college graduates and technical and vocational graduates. There will also be special recruitment activities at the PESO annex office at the Park 'n Ride Building in Lawton, Mondays to Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

Source: Philippines News Agency