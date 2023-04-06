4.2K cops deployed in E. Visayas for Lenten break

At least 4,229 policemen were deployed in tourist destinations in Eastern Visayas to ensure peace and order during the Lenten Season and summer vacation. Brig. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, Philippine National Police (PNP) Eastern Visayas regional director, said Wednesday that of the 4,229 deployed policemen, 3,638 of them are joined by force multipliers from other units, such as the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Army, and the Philippine Coast Guard, and Civilian Volunteers from the Advocacy Groups. The other 591 PNP personnel take their posts for the implementation of the Oplan Maharlika securing the Maharlika Highway from Allen, Northern Samar to San Ricardo, Southern Leyte. 'We assure you that we are doing our best efforts to ensure the safety and security of the public of course with your sound cooperation," Marbil said in a statement. All PNP units and stations are alerted and directed to coordinate with concerned agencies in their areas to help disseminate safety tips to all arriving tourists. Police visibility has been boosted with assistance desks set up together with force multipliers, volunteer groups, the Departments of Public Works and Highways, Tourism, Land Transportation Office, and local government units in strategic locations. Personnel were deployed along major thoroughfares, national highways, commercial areas, areas of convergence, places of worship, and vital installations. Mobile patrolling and regular inspection of tourist sites will be conducted apart from activating the tourist police at every police station. The police regional office has been reminding the public to watch out for the possible attacks of lawless elements that may take advantage of the season.

Source: Philippines News Agency