4.1 magnitude quake hits Leyte

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook Leyte province on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

There was no expected damage from the temblor that struck less than a kilometer northeast of Leyte, Leyte at 2:51 p.m.

The earthquake was felt at Intensity IV in Naval, Biliran City and nearby towns, and Intensity II in several parts of Leyte province, including Tacloban City, the regional capital.

Magnitude measures the energy released from the source of the quake, while intensity measures the strength of shaking produced by the earthquake at a certain location.

The fault line that moved is within the Leyte Island fault line, forming part of the 1,200 kilometer long Philippine fault zone, a major tectonic feature that transects the whole Philippine archipelago from northwestern Luzon to southeastern Mindanao.

The ground shaking occurred a day after the magnitude 5.5 quake hit rocked several areas in Leyte, Samar, and Biliran provinces early Monday.

No one was hurt during the quake

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY