3rd Sunday of November is Remembrance Day for road crash victims

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law declaring third Sunday of November every year as the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, Survivors, and Their Families.

Republic Act (RA) 11468, inked by Duterte on Jan. 23, mandates the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to ensure the meaningful observance of the National Day of Remembrance for victims and survivors of road crash.

The DOTr, according to the law, should coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Every third Sunday of November, there must be commemorative ceremonies, which include wreath-laying offerings, candlelight vigil, solidarity march and special assemblies, in provinces, cities, and municipalities nationwide for road crash victims and survivors.

As a sign of support, local government units are encouraged to put up memorials and tributes in strategic local public spaces of road networks to commemorate the lives that were lost and/or injured and to promote road safety to the public, RA 11468 read.

There should also be special blood donation campaign, public awareness campaign, solidarity march, and road safety advocacy programs and services during the observation of the event, the new law emphasizes.

The law also gives special recognition to public officers, private stakeholders, volunteers and those who are from organizations who are instrumental in saving lives or supporting road crash victims, survivors and their families.

RA 11468 also highlights the need for special inter-faith and inter-religious commemoration in all local government offices and police stations.

The DOTr, along with the departments of Health (DOH), Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Justice (DOJ), is tasked to conduct multi-sectoral symposia, conferences or consultations focusing on the improvement of trauma care system and emotional support programs, as well as the legal response, given to survivors and families of victims of road crash.

In a bid to prevent the occurrence of similar road crash incidents, Duterte's new law states that there should be improved road safety situation by addressing key risk factors.

Flag-raising rites in government offices the day or a week after the National Day of Remembrance should be dedicated to road crash victims and their families, the new law says.

The law also creates a national working committee that will oversee the activities and prepare a program for the meaningful commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance each year.

The committee will be chaired by the DOTr.

Other panel members are DOH, DILG, DSWD, MMDA, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, National Youth Commission, Presidential Communications Operations Office, Philippine Information Agency, Philippine National Police, Philippine Blood Center, and PRC.

Other members include the country's leagues of provinces, cities, municipalities, villages, governors and vice governors, mayors and vice mayors; Provincial Board Members and Vice Mayors of the Philippines; Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines; Philippine Councilors League of the Philippines; and Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines.

The DOTr shall, in collaboration with the DILG, LTO, LTFRB, MMDA, and other concerned government agencies and stakeholders, promulgate the necessary implementing rules and regulations within 60 days from the effectivity of this Act, RA 11468 said.

RA 11468, which was released by the Palace on Thursday, takes effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Source: Philippines News Agency