3rd phase of Pangasinan boardwalk project underway

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has already completed a 3.841-kilometer portion of the boardwalk project here and its phase 3 is up for completion.

In an interview Tuesday, DPWH Ilocos regional office engineer III Alex Villanueva said phases 1 and 2 of the 8.377-kilometer project were completed in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“There might have been a suspension of construction during the lockdown,” he said.

The initial funding released for the completed portion of the project amounted to PHP92.5 million, he added.

Villanueva said the project will be fully completed by 2023.

In a recent interview, Pangasinan Fourth District Rep. Christopher de Venecia said the project was granted through the convergence of DPWH and the Department of Tourism.

“The boardwalk is around one-kilometer and 13-meter wide for pedestrian lanes, biker’s lane, and planters in between,” he said.

The completed portion of the project is now being enjoyed by residents and tourists to the San Fabian beach.

