3rd housing project to Kidapawan quake victims turned over

KIDAPAWAN CITY – National government agencies turned over Saturday 50 housing worth PHP25-million to Indigenous Peoples’ families here affected by the 2019 series of strong quakes that hit this city and the rest of the province.

The agencies include the National Housing Authority (NHA), the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD), and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

On Friday, Mayor Joseph Evangelista led the handing over of keys and the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the city government, NHA-12 Manager Erasme G. Madlos, and DHSUD-12 Director Jennifer C. Bretana held the same project site in remote Sitio Lapan, Barangay Perez to the family-recipients.

Each housing unit costs PHP280,000 with built-in electric and water utilities and solar panels to light the relocation site.

“This is a new beginning which entails hope and opportunities to revive your dreams for the future of your families, and we are here to help you,” Evangelista said.

Kidapawan Mandatory IP Representative Datu Radin O. Igwas lauded the government agencies for the project implementation and its completion amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The latest batch of houses belongs to the third wave of housing projects turned over to quake victims.

Last month, 357 units in Barangay Ilomavis and the 108 housing units in Barangay Indangan were also turned over to quake-affected families. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency