3rd Covid-19 death reported in Bataan

One more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient died, bringing to three the number of deaths caused by the dreaded illness in this province.

Meanwhile, a one-month-old boy is among the 22 found positive of the virus in Bataan.

The Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Covid-19 reported on Sunday that the latest fatality in the province was a 55-year-old man from Orani town.

The victim diagnosed with brain herniation died Thursday but his Covid-19 positive laboratory result was known only on Sunday.

Gov. Albert Garcia, who is also chair of the IATF, said a baby from Mariveles town was among the three newest patients confirmed positive for Covid-19 in the province in addition to 19 cases as of Saturday.

The other two were a 28-year-old male also from Mariveles and a 38-year-old man from Limay.

Of the 22 cases, six have already recovered, the governor said, adding that they are still undergoing 14 days of post-admission quarantine.

The IATF report also said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 3,575 persons under monitoring, 807 patients under investigation (PUIs) with mild symptoms and 124 moderate to severe PUIs.

“Patuloy ko pong hinihiling ang inyong kooperasyon at pagsunod sa patakaran ng ECQ na manatili sa ating mga tahanan at kung may mahalagang dahilan ang paglabas ng tahanan, gawin ang social distancing (I am continuously asking for your cooperation to follow the regulation under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), which is to stay at home. If there is an important reason to go out, do social distancing),” Garcia said

Source: Philippines News Agency