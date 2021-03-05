3Pangasinan LGUs still require RT-PCR test

Three out of the 48 local government units (LGUs) in the province of Pangasinan still require reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test before entry to their localities of people from outside the province.

In a statement on Thursday, the Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the LGUs are Asingan, Bani, and San Nicolas towns.

“Travelers inbound to Bani from outside Pangasinan are required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken seven days prior to arrival at the municipal checkpoint while travel certificate and medical certificate are no longer required,” the Bani Inter-Agency Task Force said.

It added travelers must report to the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams within 12 hours upon arrival while they will no longer be required to undergo quarantine unless they show symptoms upon arrival at the barangay destination.

The Asingan Task Force against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) said in a resolution issued on March 2 that travelers from high-risk areas and outside of Pangasinan are required to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken seven days prior to arrival, while travelers are required to present their valid identification or proof of residency prior to their entry into the municipality.

Alcala town also requires an RT-PCR test from any visitor who only exhibits Covid-19 symptoms.

In Dagupan City, a QR code and valid ID are still required for travelers from outside of Pangasinan.

The rest of the province does not require an RT-PCR test unless the LGU would issue a different resolution but the minimum public standard is still strictly being implemented as the Pangasinan provincial government has adopted the unified travel protocols of the resolution approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Governor Amado Espino III has issued Executive Order (EO) 0018-2021 titled “Adopting the Uniform Travel Protocols under IATF-EID Resolution Number 101, series of 2021”.

The EO cited the general guidelines for travel; minimum public health standards; testing and quarantine; documentary requirements, and ports and terminals.

Under the order, presenting travel authority, medical certificates, and negative swab test results are no longer required except if the component local government unit (LGU) would require it.

“Pangasinan may now admit tourists outside the Baguio-La Union-Pangasinan-Ilocos Sur-Ilocos Norte (BLUPISIN) area, subject to reasonable restrictions which may be imposed by the host LGU on tourists from areas with classifications higher than modified general community quarantine (MGCQ),” the statement said.

It added that tourists are encouraged to register at the Pangasinan Tara stations, pending the rollout of the Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) Travel Management System of the Department of Science and Technology.

Clinical and exposure assessment shall be done to ensure that only asymptomatic travelers and non-close contact individuals of Covid-19 patients are allowed to travel and enter the LGU destination.

Authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) from national government agencies and their attached agencies, LGUs, and the private sector shall only be required to provide an identification card, travel order, and travel itinerary, and must pass symptom screening at ports of entry and exit.

Covid-19 testing will not be mandatory for travelers inbound to Pangasinan, except if the receiving component LGU will require a RT-PCR test.

“Testing shall not be required for day visitors or for those who will stay in the province for less than 24 hours,” it said adding no traveler shall be required to undergo quarantine unless he or she exhibits Covid-19 symptoms upon arrival at LGU destination.

Meanwhile, the EO ordered that all terminals in the province must have sufficient quarantine or isolation facilities and a referral system to transfer symptomatic travelers to the care of the Bureau of Quarantine or LGUs.

For the National Capital Region, all buses bound for Pangasinan shall be required to use the integrated terminal exchange as a central hub for transportation.

“No bus company or public transport shall be allowed use of their private terminals,” the EO reads.

