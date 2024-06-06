3K vacancies on June 12 job fair in 3 C. Visayas venues

CEBU CITY: More than 3,000 job vacancies will be available during the 2024 Kalayaan Job Fair on Independence Day in Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental. Lilia Estillore, director of the Department of Labor and Employment 7 (Central Visayas), said Thursday the three simultaneous job fairs would be held in the Mountain Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu; Robinsons at Calindagan, Dumaguete City; and Trinidad Cultural Center in Barangay Poblacion of Trinidad, Bohol. 'To those who want to land a job on June 12, take full advantage of these Job Fairs,' Estillore said. She recalled that about 3,000 vacant positions were offered during the Labor Day job fair on May 1, and 8,000 during the Victory of Mactan activities on April 27 Estillore called on job seekers to take advantage of the job fair to secure employment. Meanwhile, to increase the chances of being hired, she advised job seekers to bring multiple copies of their application documents and to wear proper attire when applying. Source: Philippines News Agenc y