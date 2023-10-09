3K people bring Hagedorn to final resting place

Around 3,000 friends and supporters of the late Palawan 3rd District Rep. Edward Hagedorn on Monday joined his family in the funeral march to bring him to his final resting place. The funeral cortege brought the remains of Hagedorn, who was also a long-time mayor of this city, from the Skylight Convention Center to the Loyola Memorial Park. Overhead, a helicopter gunship from the Philippine Air Force's (PAF) Tactical Operations Wing West made several fly-bys and showered the ground with flower petals. Eva Christie Villegas, Hagedorn's eldest child and only daughter, said that while her father could be associated with a lot of things in the city, his acts of kindness stand out the most. "What I want you to remember is his most important legacy, which is hope. He gave hope through his kindness and generosity to those in need," Villegas said as she thanked her father's supporters and friends after a holy mass at the convention center. Hagedorn's widow, Ellen, likewise said that it was her late husband's wish to nurture the spirit of community and cooperation among residents of this city and the province. 'To you who are condoling with us, I would just like to impart to you my husband's wish that you emulate him… never turn away those in need, always listen to people's problems,' she said. Before his casket was lowered, troops honored the late politician and environmental champion with a 21-gun salute. Hagedorn publicly revealed his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer during the flag ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 27 this year. He served his first term as mayor of Puerto Princesa in 1992. During his tenure, the city developed a reputation for excellence as an eco-tourism destination and a model for environmental protection on a global scale. Puerto Princesa was also hailed as the "Cleanest and Greenest" component city under Hagedorn's leadership. The Oplan Linis Program to maintain cleanliness in the city, the Bantay Puerto Program to combat marine and terrestrial environmental violations, and eco-tourism programs that capitalized on the Puerto Princesa Underground River, are counted among his many achievements while in office. He is also recognized for having Puerto Princesa counted among the New 7 Wonders of Nature, establishing the City Baywalk, and constructing the City Coliseum as well as the New City Hall. Hagedorn served as mayor from 1992-2001 and from 2002-2013. He was elected as congressman in last year's poll exercise.

Source: Philippines News Agency