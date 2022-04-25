﻿3K job openings await Butuan City jobseekers at May 1 fair

The Department of Labor and Employment in the Caraga Region (DOLE-13) said at least 3,000 jobs will be up for grabs at the Labor Day Livelihood Job Fair on May 1.

“Of the 3,000 vacancies available, 916 are for local employment while 2,084 are for overseas,” DOLE-13 said in a statement Monday.

The job fair at the Robinsons Place here will be participated by 38 employers – 23 local and 15 overseas.

Topping the job offers for local jobseekers include sales associates, service drivers, dump truck drivers, production staff, and also masons and other skilled workers for construction.

“As part of the Labor Day celebration, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will also conduct a Diskwento Caravan on reasonably-priced quality products,” DOLE-13 said.

DTI will showcase goods produced by its assisted livelihood beneficiaries in the region as well. Kabuhayan products from the DOLE-13 livelihood projects, partner organizations, and local entrepreneurs will also be displayed during the job fair, the agency said.

Other government agencies joining the fair are the Philippine Statistics Authority, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Social Security System, Home Development Mutual Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Professional Regulation Commission, Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Source: Philippines News Agency