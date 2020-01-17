3K Cebuanos show piety, devotion in penitential walk

and lt;description and gt;

An estimated crowd of 3,000 devotees joined the Penitential Walk with Mary from Fuente OsmeAa Rotunda to the Basilica Minore del Sto. NiAo here at dawn on Friday.

Col. Engelbert Soriano, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Police Office, said the 4 a.m. penitential rite went smoothly, although one-third of the crowd waited at the Basilica for the Misa de Traslacion celebrated by Archdiocesan Shrine of the Our Lady of Guadalupe parish priest Fr. Eligio Suico.

The police said many of the Marian devotees stayed outside the Basilica after the penitential walk to participate in the Holy Mass before the 7 a.m. Traslacion of the venerable images of the Sto. NiAo and Our Lady of Guadalupe to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

In his homily, Fr. Suico reminded the devotees that having Sto. NiAo in their midst is a gift that needs to be shared with others.

The priest highlighted this year's theme of the Philippine Roman Catholic Church that advocated dialogue to members of other religions and indigenous peoples.

The gifts that we received should not become a hindrance in making ourselves a gift to others, he said, reminding the churchgoers of what Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI said unity with other religions and with tribal folks means telling them about the "gift" from the Church.

Many of the workers in industries and offices in places where the convoy that carried the sacred images passed by suspended their work to gather at the roadside to witness the Traslacion of the sacred images from the Basilica to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella turned over the sacred images to Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes before they were publicly displayed in front of the church altar for open veneration of the Mandauehanons.

Chief of the Mandaue City Police Office, Col. Jonathan Abella, said an estimated crowd of 2,000 waited at the Mandaue church for the arrival of the images of the Sto. NiAo and the Our Lady of Guadalupe.

More than a hundred police personnel were assigned to control the jam-packed Mandaue church to venerate the sacred images and for Friday evening's solemn vigil.

The images, Augustinian friar Fr. Pacifico Nohara Jr. said, will stay in Mandaue until early dawn of Saturday before the motorcade to the Muelle OsmeAa port in Lapu-Lapu City for the Sinulog 2020 Fluvial Procession.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Junard Chan will receive the sacred images from Cortes before they are placed in the Galleon for the fluvial procession at the Mactan Channel.

Philippine Coast Guard 7 (Central Visayas) spokesperson, Lt. Junior Grade Michael John Encina, said at least 147 vessels will participate in the fluvial procession.

After the fluvial event, the images will be brought back to the Basilica for the commemoration of the first baptism in the Philippines. On April 14, 1521, Fr. Pedro Valderrama baptized the wife of Rajah Humabon of this city, Queen Humamai (later known as Queen Juana), along with 800 other Cebuanos.

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of devotees will indulge in a solemn foot procession of the image of the Sto. NiAo around the city center to mark the vespers of the 455th Fiesta SeAor on Sunday.

Source: Philippines News Agency

