396 Tacloban households new 4Ps beneficiaries

Some 396 families in this city have been listed as new members of the national government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) city link Edna Samson said in an interview Thursday they comprised the ninth batch of 4Ps beneficiaries here.

They will now receive cash grants for their children's education, their family's health care, among other subsidies, Samson said.

She added that the new beneficiaries were based on the 2015 to 2017 DSWD's Listahanan Household Assessments.

The Listahanan or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction is a household assessment program that aims to identify poor households as the basis for qualification in the programs and services of government agencies.

On Feb. 7, the new beneficiaries attended the orientation at the city's training center. They were oriented on the terms and conditions of the program and were asked to sign an oath of commitment signifying that they will adhere to the agreement.

Meanwhile, acting city social welfare and development officer Fe China Bahin urged parents to manage the cash aid well to help them sustain the need of their children in education and health.

Based on the data from DSWD Eastern Visayas, there are around 14,000 individual beneficiaries of 4Ps and modified conditional cash transfer in Tacloban City alone.

4Ps is a human development measure of the government that started in 2008 that provides conditional cash grants to the poorest of the poor to improve health, nutrition, and the education of children aged 0 18 years.

A maximum of three children per household is qualified to receive the monthly health grant of PHP500, and educational grant of PHP300 and PHP500 for elementary and high school students, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency