39 policemen complete ‘Kasimbayanan’ training of trainers

MANILA: A total of 39 cops completed the three-day Training of Trainers (TOT) for Revitalized PNP Kasimbayanan (RPK), Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said on Friday.

In a statement, Azurin reminded the 39 trainers to make good use of what they have learned from the short training course and to consider this as their guide as they impart to others the PNP’s crave for partnership and collaboration with every sector in the community.

“I urge all of you to continue showing the same enthusiasm in enhancing your knowledge and skills through our training programs in the PNP for the benefit of this organization. Tulung-tulong tayong lumapit sa simbahan at pamayanan tungo sa minimithing kaayusan, kapayapaan at kaunlaran ng ating bansa (Let’s help one another, together with the church and community towards a peaceful and progressive nation that we all aim for),” Azurin said.

Azurin said the program gave importance on one of the PNP’s core values — the “Maka Diyos,” which manifests their strong desire to communicate with God, live by His teachings, and actualize His wisdom in their daily work as police officers and public servants.

The three-day training was held on Dec. 5-7 at the Amphitheater in Camp Crame, Quezon City and participated by Deputy Regional Directors for Operations and Chief Regional Community Affairs Development Division of 17 Police Regional Offices nationwide and the NCRPO chief, District Community Affairs Development Division.

The M+K+K=K Program (Malasakit, Kaayusan at Kapayapaan tungo sa Kaunlaran) peace and security framework of the PNP is highly supplemented by the “Kasimbayanan” Program, which stands for Kapulisan, Simbahan, at Pamayanan. It is where the religious sectors, including the volunteer leaders from various inter-faith based advocacy groups who are encouraged to help the police nurture relations with the community to bridge the gap between the police and the community.

Kasimbayanan Program also seeks to organize the community as peace advocates, to ensure that every citizen is law abiding. It also aspires for church leaders to counsel their members, thereby contributing to reformation.

