39 Palestinians released in second batch of prisoners swap

Israeli authorities released 39 Palestinians, including six females and 33 minors, from Israeli jails on Sunday as part of a second batch of a prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. Earlier Saturday, 13 Israelis and four foreigners were released from Gaza in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). According to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, an ICRC bus took 34 Palestinian detainees from the Israeli Ofer prison to Al-Bireh in the central West Bank. WAFA said hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the Al-Bireh municipality square to celebrate the release of the detainees. The remaining five detainees from occupied East Jerusalem were released from the Al-Masqoubiyeh prison where their families received them. Israel and Hamas swapped 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians from Israeli jails in two batches of a prisoner swap carried out in the first and second days of a four-day humanitarian pause. Under the agreement , hostages and prisoners will be released in two batches during the course of four days. Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7. It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200. Source: Philippines News Agency