MANILA: At least 39 areas across the country are forecast to experience danger level heat indices on Tuesday, the weather bureau said. The highest is at 49°C in Dagupan City, Pangasinan while a 47°C heat index is forecast in Aparri, Cagayan, and 46°C in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. Heat indices of 42°C to 45°C are likely in these areas: Laoag City, llocos Norte Bacnotan, La Union Iba, Zambales Coron, Palawan Aborlan, Palawan CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur Sinait, llocos Sur ISU Echague, Isabela CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija Baler, Aurora Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City San Jose, Occidental Mindoro Virac, Catanduanes Iloilo City, Iloilo Dumangas, Iloilo MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte Clark Airport, Pampanga Casiguran, Aurora Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Masbate City, Masbate Roxas City, Capiz Mambusao, Capiz La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental Guiuan, Eastern Samar Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur NAIA Science Garden, Quezon City Calayan, Cagayan NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya Sangley P oint, Cavite Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas Daet, Camarines Norte Legazpi City, Albay Catarman, Northern Samar Catbalogan, Western Samar Tacloban City, Leyte Heat indices or what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity, from 41 °C to 51°C are in the danger level category. Under this level, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, while continued exposure could also cause heat stroke, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. Meanwhile, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Mindanao will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Davao Region, Surigao del Sur, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides. The rest of the country will continue to experience fair weather, with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and locali zed thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. Source: Philippines News Agency