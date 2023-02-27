389 add’l soldiers deployed to fight Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The Armed Forces of the Philippines has deployed 389 additional soldiers to pursue the remaining leaders and members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu province, a top military official said Monday.

Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, Joint Task Force-Sulu commander, said the additional force belongs to the Infantry Orientation Course (INFOC) Class of 06-2022 of the 11th Infantry Division (ID).

Patrimonio, also the 11ID commander, said the deployed soldiers completed seven months infantry training over the weekend at the 11th Division Training School (11DTS) in Camp Bud Datu, Barangay Tagbak, Indanan town.

Col. Leomar Doctolero, 11DTS commandant, is confident the new Army personnel possess the necessary skills, knowledge and “the right attitude to perform your duties.”

“Of the 389 newly-graduates of INFOC Class 06-2022, 64 are Tausugs. They were deployed to the different units to be additional forces in support to the peace and security campaign here in Sulu,” Doctolero said in a statement.

Among the remaining top leaders of the ASG in Sulu are Radulan Sahiron, the one-armed bandit leader, and Mudzrimar Sawadjaan, a bomb maker.

During the graduation ceremony, Patrimonio congratulated the infantry course graduates for their perseverance in hurdling the hardship of training.

“This Command, together with your families, are very proud of you. Always remember the pain and sweat that you experienced during the training is temporary, but the lessons and experiences that you will bring will remain with you forever,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency