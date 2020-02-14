386 PUIs negative for Covid 19: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported that 386 patients under investigation (PUIs) have tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

"As of noon today, these are the numbers, there are currently 66 cases only with pending test results. At present, there are 191 PUIs who were admitted at various health facilities in the country, and a total of 260 PUIs have been discharged including two confirmed cases," said Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a press briefing at the DOH main office in Manila.

Vergeirie added that one PUI died due to cardiovascular attack.

"The patient is not Chinese, he's a Filipino. He's 71 years old from Region 1 and was confined there in La Union. He went to the hospital with cough and during the course of treatment, had deterioration of his condition. The final diagnosis is acute myocardial infarction and he also has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," she said.

Vergeirie clarified that he tested negative of Covid 19 but the DOH categorized the patient as a PUI because he had cough and history of travel to Taiwan.

We are glad that most of our PUIs tested negative for (Covid 19). While this is very welcome news, we at the DOH will continue our preparations for the possibility of local transmission, she said.

Updates on repatriates, contact tracing

The DOH, meanwhile, reported that one repatriate, a 25 year old female, was admitted to Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital due to fever and ear pain on Thursday.

The patient, who tested negative for Covid 19, was managed as a case of outer ear infection.

Upon exhibiting anxiety related symptoms, Vergeirie said another 25 year old female will be referred to the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center on Friday for further evaluation and management.

"Lahat po ng dinadala sa referral hospital, once sila ay lumabas na negatibo, sila po ay binabalik na sa quarantine facility para matapos nila 'yung 14 day quarantine period. We need to manage whatever symptom they will be exhibiting, ngunit iyong kanilang mga pinakita kagaya ng ear pain at anxiety ay hindi naman related sa (Covid 19) (Those who are brought to the referral hospital, once they turn out negative, they're brought back to the quarantine facility to complete the 14 day quarantine period. We need to manage whatever symptom they will be exhibiting, but their symptoms like ear pain and anxiety are not related to Covid 19)," she added.

The DOH Epidemiology Bureau reported that 277 interviewed contacts of the first and second cases of Covid 19, 218 have completed their 14 day home quarantine while 15 are still on home quarantine, and 44 contacts found to be symptomatic have been admitted as PUIs as of February 14.

"On the third confirmed case, a total of 255 or 34 percent out of 740 contacts were traced, including co passengers and individual contacts from hotels and hospitals. Currently, 172 or 67 percent of traced contacts have been interviewed. Of these, 93 have completed their home quarantine, while 62 are still on home quarantine, 17 symptomatic contacts have been categorized as PUIs and admitted for isolation and monitoring," Vergeirie said.

Source: Philippines News Agency