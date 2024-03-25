374 households affected by recent clashes in N. Samar get aid

TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed family food packs (FFPs) to 374 families in remote villages of Northern Samar displaced by recent clashes between government forces and rebels. Each family got two FFPS on Sunday, days after the March 19 series of armed encounters between soldiers and rebels near the border of Osmeña village in Palapag town and Magsaysay village in Mapanas town. 'Some residents in these communities temporarily lost their livelihood due to the incident, following the advice of the Army's 74th Infantry Battalion to temporarily stop farming and other activities near the encounter site for their safety,' the DSWD regional office said in a statement. Each FFP contains six kilos of rice, four cans of corned beef, four cans of tuna flakes, two cans of sardines, five sachets of coffee, and five sachets of cereal drinks. 'The DSWD continues to communicate with the local government for other measures that will help those affected,' the DSWD added . A series of clashes between soldiers and the NPA ensued on March 19, which killed a rebel and also led to the recovery of three high-powered firearms. The troops clashed with about 30 NPA rebels from the sub-regional guerilla unit and remnants of the dismantled front committee 15 of the Eastern Visayas regional party committee. Source: Philippines News Agency