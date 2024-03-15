373 Filipino workers released after rescue from Tarlac POGO

MANILA: A total of 373 Filipino workers who were rescued from a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Tarlac have been released, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported on Friday. "Based on the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), 373 Filipinos who were rescued from the Sun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban, Tarlac were released at around 11 p.m. last March 14," PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said in a statement. Cruz said all underwent the necessary interview and trauma assessment conducted by the DSWD. Nine other Filipinos, meanwhile, had to stay as they would serve as witnesses. Another Filipino would face charges for his participation as an officer of the company. The PAOCC, Philippine National Police and the Armed of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command swooped down on the POGO facility at around 1:30 a.m. on March 13, by virtue of two search warrants issued by a Bulacan court. Aside from the Filipino workers, raiding officers also rescued over 500 foreign workers. The operation yielded dozens of mobile phones allegedly used in scam transactions, 'love scam' modus scripts and various firearms. Source: Philippines News Agency