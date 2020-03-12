37 offenders in S. Kudarat fall in 1st quarter of March

Pitching on an intensified anti-criminality campaign by the Philippine National Police, law enforcers in Sultan Kudarat province have so far collared 37 offenders in various police operations for the first quarter of the month.

Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, speaking for the Police Regional Office – 12, said that among those arrested, 19 were apprehended for illegal gambling, 15 with standing warrants of arrest, and three on the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Capellan said between March 1-7, some 15 illegal gambling operations carried out by the Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office (SKPPO) led to the arrest of 19 individuals.

“The Esperanza municipal police station topped it with nine individuals arrested on illegal gambling operation with total bet money of PHP6,770 confiscated,” Capellan said in a report Thursday.

During the same week, he said separate anti-illegal drug operations launched by the Lebak and Isulan municipal police stations resulted in the neutralization of a suspect and apprehension of two others.

“Firearms and shabu items were also recovered from the suspects,” he said.

Police also managed to nab 10 "wanted persons", with the Isulan police force topping the campaign after making three arrests.

“Those arrested were charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal gambling, violence against women and children, illegal drugs and estafa,” he said.

Five most wanted persons were also arrested, three of whom were hauled to jail by operatives of the Lebak municipal police station charge for crimes of murder; one apprehended by the Tacurong police force for homicide; and another one captured by President Quirino municipal police also for murder.

Capellan said that the SKPPO and all other police provincial units in Region 12 have been ordered to sustain its campaign against all forms of criminalities, with utmost efforts to implement law and order to protect the communities.

Source: Philippines News Agency