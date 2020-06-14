37 coronavirus cases recorded in Cordillera in 4 days

Coronavirus cases in the Cordillera saw a surge with 37 new infections in four days with the total tally climbing to 94, the Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) reported Sunday.

The new cases were recorded in Benguet which led the tally with 14 cases, Apayao with seven, Kalinga with six, Abra has four, and Baguio and Ifugao with three each.

This includes reports from the DOH-CAR which recorded Sunday seven new cases: one in Apayao, two in Benguet and four in Kalinga.

Cordillera earlier saw increases by seven on June 11; 10 on June 12 and 13 new cases on June 13.

This brings the region’s total to 94 cases since early March, with one fatality.

As of Saturday, the region has 39 active cases.

Baguio remains to have the most cases in the region with 39 confirmed cases of which 33 have recovered.

Source: Philippines News Agency