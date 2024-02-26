37 Cordillera towns log zero crimes

DANGWA: The Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PROCor) recorded an 11-percent drop in crime volume last year compared to 2022, resulting in 37 municipalities recording zero crimes. Records obtained from the PROCor on Monday showed 3,805 cases were listed last year, or 471 incidents lower than 2022 with 4,276 cases. Police records also showed that of the total crime volume, 1,998 fell under the category of peace and order Indicator while 1,807 were under public safety. PROCor covers 73 municipalities and two cities. In an interview, Brig. Gen. David Peredo, PROCor director, said the decrease in crimes is a result of the strengthened and intensified police visibility across the region. 'We also regularly remind our men on the field to be visible in the communities any time of the day as a deterrent against criminal elements,' he said. In addition, Peredo said crime solution efficiency and crime clearance efficiency likewise posted a higher mark compared to their targets. Crime solution efficiency logged an 84.34 percent mark compared to its target of 69.97 percent; while crime clearance efficiency recorded 97.95 percent over its 75 percent target. Source: Philippines News Agency