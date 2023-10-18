366 cops deployed in areas of concern in Leyte, Samar

The Philippine National Police (PNP) initially deployed its 366 personnel on Wednesday to secure the start of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) campaign period in areas of concern in Leyte and Samar provinces. PNP Eastern Visayas deputy regional director for operations, Col. Salvador Alacyang, said the number was just an initial batch as more troops will be deployed on October 23 as part of the nationwide simultaneous deployment. 'We are sending you in advance and not wait for eventualities, especially in the 3rd district of Leyte and 1st district of Samar. As law enforcers, your presence in communities is essential. Your participation in BSKE will take us closer to our goal of having lasting and genuine peace in the region,' Alacyang said during the send-off ceremony at Camp Sec Ruperto Kangleon in Palo, Leyte. Of the total number of personnel deployed, 159 have been assigned to the third legislative district of Leyte, 140 to the first congressional district of Samar, and 67 to Ormoc City. Alacyang said they decided to send part of the initial deployment to Ormoc City due to the upcoming fiesta celebration. Commission on Elections (Comelec) Eastern Visayas regional director Felicisimo Embalsado and chair of the regional joint security control center urged members of the PNP to secure communities and equipment to be used in the upcoming polls. 'There are some areas that would require vigilance on your part, especially the red category or areas with occurrence of politically motivated election-related cases and with serious armed threat,' Embalsado said. At least 232 villages in Eastern Visayas have been identified as areas of concern, prompting authorities to intensify their watch in these places. Sixty areas -- all located in Calbayog City, Samar, have been tagged as red category or areas of grave concern, the PNP regional office report said. Under the areas of immediate concern or orange category are 52 villages in Calbayog City, Gandara, Sta. Margarita, Matuguinao, Calbiga, and Pinabacdao in Samar province; and Bobon, Lavezares, San Isidro, and Victoria towns in Northern Samar. Listed as areas of concern or yellow category are 120 villages in three provinces. These are in Leyte and Villaba towns in Leyte province; Basey, Calbayog City, Catbalogan City, Gandara, Marabut, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Sta. Margarita, and Matuguinao in Samar; and Allen and Lope de Vega towns in Northern Samar. Yellow are areas of concern, which means that these have a history of election-related incidents in the last elections; there is possible employment of partisan armed groups; and the occurrence of politically motivated election-related cases that had been previously declared under Comelec control. Orange or areas of immediate concern are places with serious armed threats; while red or areas of grave concern are those that exhibit combined factors.

Source: Philippines News Agency