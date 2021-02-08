36 ex-NPA members in E. Visayas take oath of allegiance to gov’t

Some 36 former members of the New People’s Army (NPA), an armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), took their oath of allegiance to the government in Eastern Visayas on Saturday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas administered the simple ceremonies at the Police Regional Office-8, Camp Kangleon in Palo, Leyte that formally brought back the 36 former CPP-NPA fighters back to the fold of the law.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo de Jesus, PRO-8 regional director, presented to Sinas 29 assorted high-powered firearms, ammunition and IED components surrendered by the rebel returnees.

Sinas attributed the continued surrender of the NPA members to the trust and confidence they “felt deeply” to the government under President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“The continued surrender of these Red fighters that has reached thousands now is a clear indicator of the trust and confidence in the government felt deeply by these NPA members who have openly narrated the deception and miserable experiences they suffered in the hands of their commanders,” Sinas said.

He personally debriefed a female surrenderer (name withheld) who narrated her hardships in the hills while inside the communist movement since she dropped out of school after joining the League of Filipino Students (LFS) and Gabriella, until she was taken to the mountains to become a full-fledged NPA fighter during her younger years.

She also confirmed to Sinas the presence of other out-of-school young recruits in the local CPP-NPA in Samar-Leyte area.

Sinas assured her of all available assistance to reunite with her family and restart her life.

He also assured all returnees of government assistance through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) in support of the national program to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Sinas commended the PRO8 leadership for a job well done in its effort to work with other government agencies in the “whole-of-nation” approach to end communist atrocities in the country.

CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.