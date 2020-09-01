36 conflict-affected villages in Bicol get P10.8-M projects

Thirty-six villages in Bicol tagged as “conflict-affected areas” (CAA) will get PHP10.8 million worth of projects aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in their respective communities, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the region announced on Tuesday.

Arnel Garcia, DSWD regional director, said the villages to receive PHP300,000 each as grant were identified as insurgency-affected areas by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP).

Garcia, in an emailed statement, said villages to benefit from the grant include five villages in Capalonga, 10 in Labo, both in Camarines Norte; six villages in Ragay, three in Del Gallego, and four in Lupi, all in Camarines Sur; and two villages in Baleno, and six in Aroroy, both in Masbate province.

The funds will be sourced from the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan Indigenous Peoples – Community Driven Development (PAMAMA IP-CDD) program of the agency’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (DSWD Kalahi-CIDSS).

The selected barangays will implement the Disaster Response Operations Modality/Procedure (DROM/P) to address the effects or impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through the community projects identified based on their needs.

The eligible projects that can be funded under the program are the conduct of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities about Covid-19, procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), hygiene kits, sanitation and cleaning supplies to be distributed during activities, procurement of communication devices like sound systems, upgrading of identified public buildings into temporary isolation spaces and capability building activities on disaster response and mitigation.

Establishment or upgrading of the community-based monitoring system to be used for national or local tracking and response, provision of temporary employment using a cash-for-work scheme, and procurement of Department of Health-approved medical tools and equipment to be used in the Covid-19 response are also included in the DROM/P eligible projects.

PAMANA under the OPAPP is the government’s development framework that aims to strengthen peacebuilding, reconstruction, and development in conflict areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency