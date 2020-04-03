34K quarantine-affected workers avail of P5-K aid

A total of 34,253 workers affected by the month-long implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Luzon have availed of one-time financial assistance worth PHP5,000 from the government, Malacañang said on Friday.

“The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reports that 34,253 workers have availed of the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program, or CAMP,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a virtual press briefing aired on government-owned PTV-4.

Under CAMP, displaced employees working in companies affected by the community quarantine will receive one-time PHP5,000 cash assistance.

DOLE initially directed employers to request financial aid for their displaced workers by submitting a proof of payroll.

However, some employees complained that their employers have failed to submit the requirements needed for them to receive cash assistance.

Nograles reiterated Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III’s recent pronouncement that workers whose employers did not process their application can directly contact DOLE to get the one-time cash aid.

“We urge employers to work with the DOLE so their employees can get this benefit. Sabi ni Secretary Bello, kung ayaw ng employers mag-submit ng payroll, ‘yung mga manggagawa na mismo, pwedeng mag-submit ng listahan (Secretary Bello said workers whose employers do not want to submit payroll can contact the agency),” he said.

Aside from the granting of one-time cash assistance, DOLE also distributed around 165,929 family food packs to the displaced workers, Nograles noted.

Nograles said DOLE is also doing its best to ensure that there will be no further retrenchment of workers due to the community quarantine.

He issued the statement following reports that many people have been retrenched from work following the quarantine.

“So tuluy-tuloy pa pong ginagawa ng DOLE ang mga hakbang at pakikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga employer to prevent any further retrenchment ng atin pong mga worker (DOLE is taking steps and coordinating with employers to avoid further retrenchment of our workers),” he said.

Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine until April 12, prompting all households to observe the strict home isolation and limit their movements to accessing basic necessities.

People who are only authorized to leave their homes are policemen, soldiers, health workers, authorized government personnel, and those who are rendering basic and essential services. Source: Philippines News Agency