345 C. Luzon cops reassigned under localization program

A total of 345 police personnel in Central Luzon were reassigned to their respective hometowns and places of permanent residence as part of the new localization program of the Philippine National Police.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, director of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), on Wednesday said the new program is one way of boosting the morale of the police personnel so they could do their best in performing their duties in their respective communities.

“I have mixed emotions in today’s activity. We are both happy and sad. We are happy because you are leaving us and we are sad because you are our loss,” de Leon said during a send-off ceremony for all police personnel in the region who availed of the localization program aired via live stream.

He thanked the outgoing police personnel for the services they rendered to the PRO-3 and the people in the region.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude for the sacrifices you made in the service of the Filipinos here at the PRO3 which has been your home for quite some time,” de Leon said.

The PRO-3 also reminded the police personnel to do good in their new assignments.

“Continue to serve and protect our people and always render to them the best police experience. Continue to make the PRO-3 proud,” de Leon said.

PNP chief Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan has pushed for localization of the assignments of police personnel which he believes could boost their morale.

The localization of assignment program is in accordance with Section 63 of Republic Act 8551 or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998, which states that PNP members with the ranks of patrolman/woman up to police executive master sergeant will be “assigned to the city and municipality of their recruitment and/or place of residence or if not possible, to the closest municipality, province or regions to his residence.”

Source: Philippines News Agency