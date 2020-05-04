343K families in E. Visayas receive emergency cash aid

Some 343,548 families in Eastern Visayas affected by the health crisis have received the PHP5,000 emergency cash subsidy from the government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Monday.

This brings the total fund released in the region to over PHP1.7 billion as of May 2, said Joshua Kempis DSWD Eastern Visayas disaster response operation division information officer.

The DSWD has already served 163,988 families in Leyte; 48,213 in Samar; 39,586 in Northern Samar; 35,924 in Eastern Samar; 35,595 in Southern Leyte; and 20,242 in Biliran province.

“All funds have been downloaded to local government units, and most of them have started the payout simultaneously,” Kempis said.

Under Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, financial support will be granted to indigent families affected by the quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The cash assistance prioritizes those in the most vulnerable sector and the informal workers, granted per family, not individually, said Marie Angela Gopalan, DSWD Eastern Visayas Director, in a statement.

“The government doesn’t have unlimited funds to cover all so we manage it carefully and release them to the most deserving families,” she said, adding that other government agencies also provide financial help to those affected by the health crisis.

Meanwhile, the DSWD regional office here has already completed the release of the emergency cash subsidy to some 257,077 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in the region.

Through cash card, they received PHP3,650 on top of their regular payout, as automatic recipients of the national government’s social amelioration program.

Since the spread of Covid-19 in the country, a total of 14 cases have been confirmed in Eastern Visayas, with two full recoveries and zero death, according to the Department of Health.

Of the total number of cases in the region, nine are from Tarangnan, Samar; two from Burauen, Leyte; and one each from Catarman, Northern Samar, and the cities of Calbayog and Catbalogan both in Samar.

Source: Philippines News Agency