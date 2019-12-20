342 illegal Chinese workers nabbed in QC raid

MANILA Over 300 Chinese nationals illegally working in an online gaming company were arrested in a joint operation of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Quezon City Police District.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the 342 foreign nationals were caught working without proper permits and visas at the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Floors of the Global Trade Center Building in Bago Bantay, Quezon City on Thursday.

All of them were reportedly working for a licensed Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator, who did not have the required permit to operate issued by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

We sought the assistance of PAGCOR in confirming their permit, and we found out that the company was duly licensed, but was not yet allowed to operate, Fortunato Manahan, Jr., BI Intelligence Division chief said in a statement Friday.

He added that the firm, who was not identified used several names, and suspected that this may be a front for other unscrupulous activities.

We had reason to suspect that the company is a front for illegal cyber activities and investment scams, Manahan said.

We coordinated this operation with the Chinese government, which confirmed the company's involvement in illegal activities, victimizing mostly their compatriots in China, he added.

Also found at the site were thousands of mobile phones that the BI suspects were being used for online and phone scams.

The Chinese government has likewise reportedly canceled the passports of those involved, making them undocumented aliens and tagging them as fugitives.

At the same time, Morente acknowledged the help of the Quezon City police for their assistance.

This is another massive arrest by our Intelligence Division, in coordination with the Quezon City Police District-National Capital Region Police Office (QCPD-NCRPO). This could not have been possible without their help, and we wish to thank QCPD Director, Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo for his support, the BI chief said.

Meanwhile, Morente warned foreigners from using the country as their base for illegal activities.

We will not stop until we clear our country of illegal aliens who abuse our hospitality. Follow our laws lest face the consequences, he said.

The 342 are currently detained in a temporary holding facility in Camp Caringal, Quezon City pending their deportation. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency