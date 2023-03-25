34 missing in fresh shipwreck off Tunisia

A total of 34 people are reportedly missing after a fresh migrant shipwreck off Tunisia Friday. The 34 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries went missing after the boat on which they were traveling sank off the Tunisian coast, said a spokesperson for the court in Sfax. The boat was trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy when it sank. There were 38 people on the boat, four of whom were rescued, the spokesperson for the court said, adding that an investigation was being conducted

Source: Philippines News Agency