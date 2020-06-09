337 repatriated OFWs sent off from Clark

A total of 337 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who got negative results in their reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were sent off from here to their respective destinations in the country on Tuesday.

The repatriates who are seafarers of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship, arrived at the Clark International Airport via a special Philippine Airlines flight last Saturday from the Caribbean island nation of Barbados. Most of them are from Central Luzon.

They were subjected to mandatory RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 at the airport and provided free accommodations at the Quest Hotel and Park Inn by Radisson Clark while awaiting the test results.

The swab samples were processed at the JB Lingad Memorial Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, and results were released just two days later.

The OFWs were transported via buses arranged by the Department of Transportation and licensed manning agencies in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the regional and local government units.

“Nakakatuwa na makakauwi na sa kanilang mga pamilya ang ating mga kababayan. Talagang siniguro namin na mapabilis ang pagproseso ng kanilang tests para hindi na sila maghintay ng matagal at alam naming sabik na silang umuwi (It is a joy to have our countrymen return to their families. We really made sure to expedite the processing of their tests so that they do not have to wait too long and we know they are eager to come home,” said National Action Plan Against Covid-19 Deputy Chief Implementer, Secretary Vince Dizon.

Dizon is also the president and CEO of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., National Action Plan Against Covid-19 chief implementer and Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) head, said the OFWs no longer underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine period since the local government units (LGUs) of the repatriates will have their own health protocols for ensuring their safe return to their hometowns.

Galvez also said that there is no need for the OFWs to worry because the national government will provide them with the necessary assistance.

Dizon and Galvez were among those officials who were present during the send-off ceremony held at the Quest Hotel here.

Other officials present were Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista, Clark Development Corporation president and CEO Noel Manankil, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Hans Cacdac, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, and members of the Metro Clark Advisory Council.

Source: Philippines News Agency