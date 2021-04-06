323 more overseas Filipinos hurdle Covid-19

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday tallied 10,060 recoveries among overseas Filipinos infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after 323 new survivors were recorded this week.

In its latest bulletin, the DFA said active cases are at 5,296 while the death toll is 1,049.

From March 28 to April 3, there were 345 infections and two fatalities.

Daily infections and recoveries were highest on March 31 at 246 and 257, respectively, mostly from the Middle East/Africa region.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Covid-19 fatalities and recoveries saw a slight decrease to 6.39 percent and 61.32 percent, respectively,” the DFA said.

Meanwhile, those under treatment increased to 32.28 percent.

Of the active cases, 885 are in the Asia-Pacific region, 890 are in Europe, 3,440 are in the Middle East/Africa region; and 81 in the Americas.

Recoveries, on the other hand, are still the highest in the Middle East/Africa region with 4,963; followed by Europe with 2,255; the Asia Pacific with 2,240; and the Americas with 602.

