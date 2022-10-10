32 ex-NPA rebels in Bicol begin journey to transformation

Thirty-two former members of the New People’s Army pledged their allegiance to the government and promised to make the most out of their second chance to a better life at Camp Gen. Simeon Ola here on Saturday.

Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, witnessed the activity and the turnover of livelihood and other assistance to the ex-rebels who yielded to authorities from August 8 to October 3, this year.

They also surrendered seven assorted firearms and 23 explosives, and helped in the recovery and confiscation of nine other firearms and six explosives.

Azurin commended the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) for the peaceful surrender and awarded medals for meritorious accomplishments in the line of duty.

“Natutuwa po ako sa napakagandang accomplishments ng ating PRO-5 with these 32 rebel returnees na nagbabalik loob po sa atin pamahalaan. Ito ay napakagandang senyales na unti-unti po ay nakikita po natin ang ginagawa ng ating gobeyrno katuwang ang iba’t ibang ahensiya (I am happy about the accomplishment of PRO-5, with these 32 rebel returnees who returned to the fold of the government. This is a good sign of what our government is doing together with the different agencies),” Azurin said during a press conference.

Azurin also witnessed the inauguration of the Tagapagpatupad (Implementer) multi-purpose building that will serve as center for disaster preparedness and emergencies and turned over rifles and combat-level helmet to PRO-5.

The equipment will be distributed to police provincial and city offices and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 5.

One patrol jeep restored by the PRO-5 motor pool was transferred to the Bulusan Police Station.

“We do not just comply if we operate. Let us make sure that we have the superior power. Let us not sacrifice one life of our personnel. One casual kill for me is too many. Siguraduhin natin na tayo ay lalaban. We need to pursue our enemies but with much care. Dapat preparado tayo (We need to be prepared),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency