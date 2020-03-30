31 stranded foreign tourists flown out of Siargao Island

The Department of Tourism in the Caraga Region (DOT-13) has facilitated a chartered flight on Sunday (March 29) that ferried 31 stranded foreign tourists from Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte.

DOT-13 OIC Director Mary Jean Camarin told the Philippine News Agency on Monday (March 30) that the 31 foreign tourists were ferried directly from Siargao Island to Manila.

“This is the sixth chartered flight that the Department of Tourism has facilitated to fly out foreign tourists who were stranded and distressed in Siargao Island and other tourist destinations in the Caraga Region,” Camarin said.

The foreigners, she added, were stranded when the community quarantines were implemented in different areas to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

A total of 462 foreign tourists were already flown out from the region to Manila this month, Camarin said.

“At present, there are 77 foreign tourists who are still stranded here in the region who booked flights until April 14 this year,” she added.

She said there are more than 400 foreign and Filipino tourists stranded in Siargao and in other tourist destinations in the region following the implementation of community quarantines.

Camarin also expressed gratitude to the provincial government of Surigao del Norte and the local government units (LGUs) in Siargao Island for the support to the stranded tourists, especially in providing updates on the status of their chartered flights.

“We are still negotiating for more chartered flights to fly out the remaining foreign tourists in our region,” she said

