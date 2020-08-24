31 new police recruits take oath in Region-9

Thirty-one police recruits on Monday took their oath of service in this southern port city.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, administered the oath-taking held at the Regional Training School-9 (RTS9), Camp Felisimo T Marcos, Pasonanca here.

Cambay said the 31 police recruits, consisting of 28 males and three females, have successfully hurdled the rigorous selection and screening process conducted by the PRO-9 recruitment and selection board, after finishing all the stages in the 2nd Cycle Patrolman Recruitment Program quota for the current calendar year.

Cambay said the new patrolmen and patrolwomen will receive a basic monthly salary of PHP29,668, aside from their allowances and other non-cash benefits.

He said the new recruits will undergo a six-month mandatory Public Safety Basic Recruit Course in Barangay Pasonanca.

The PSBRC will be followed by another six months of immersion or Field Training Program (FTP) at the police stations and 45 days of Basic Internal Security Operation Course (BISOC) prior to deployment to their assignments.

During the oath-taking ceremony, families were not allowed to crowd the area to avoid violating the protocols on safe physical distancing amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency