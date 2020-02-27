31 Korean nationals leave Iloilo

A total of 31 Korean nationals have left Iloilo City as of Thursday.

Of the figure, 19 were supposed to attend the RUN (Revival Unity for Next Generation) for Jesus event set on Thursday but its permit was canceled by the city government, focal person for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19), Dr. Roland Jay Fortuna, said in an interview.

Of the 19 Korean nationals, 14 passed through the Kalibo International Airport while five left via the Iloilo International Airport.

He said the cancellation of the event made the Koreans decide to go home instead.

Fortuna visited the Great Vision Church in Barangay Bolilao in Mandurriao district for a closed door meeting with the organizers of the RUN for Jesus event on Wednesday afternoon and met with the Korean nationals.

He noted that the Korean delegates to the religious event did not manifest any symptoms of Covid 19.

Meanwhile, a family of 12 tourists who arrived only on Wednesday also decided to leave the city upon learning of the city government's action regarding Korean travelers.

We informed them regarding the executive order of the mayor on quarantine. They understood and just this morning, they already flew out (going home), Fortuna added.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jerry P. TreAas signed Executive Order 039 that urged all Korean nationals traveling from Korea to Iloilo to self quarantine.

Fortuna said based on TreAas' order, the 31 Korean nationals were considered as persons under monitoring.

On the other hand, Dr. Robert Senining of the Great Vision Church and event chairman of the RUN for Jesus said they tentatively moved their event to April 30.

Senining said they still expect more than 20,000 people to join the event with Senator Manny Pacquiao as a guest.

It will be a nationwide religious campaign as they expect guests from Luzon, Mindanao, and parts of the Visayas.

The presence of Korean delegates would depend on the Covid 19 situation.

I think they will be discouraged this time but if the coronavirus will subside and there will be no more issues about the coronavirus, we might be able to invite some Koreans also. But if the coronavirus is still very high in Korea, we already instructed our Korean partners not to come, he said in a separate interview.

Senining said they would abide by the advice of the Department of Health to ensure the health of their delegates.

Sanitation is still very important to us and we will comply with that, he added.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY