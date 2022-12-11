307 firearms ‘demilitarized’ in Maguindanao

MANILA: Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro on Friday led the “demilitarization” of 307 firearms that the 6th Infantry Division in Maguindanao has confiscated, recovered, or surrendered to them.

The activity was one of the highlights of Bacarro’s visit to the 6th ID headquarters in Datu Odin Sinsuat to celebrate Christmas, AFP public affairs chief Col. Jorry Baclor said in a statement Sunday.

The visit, he said, aimed to boost the morale of the troops, especially those who would not be able to go home and celebrate Christmas with their families.

Baclor said the 307 assorted firearms placed under “demilitarization” were either confiscated or recovered during operations of the division from January to early December this year and some were surrendered to them.

“Demilitarization” is a term used in the military which means the destruction of firearms to make them unusable by cutting them into several pieces and burning the parts to ensure that they are completely destroyed.

Bacarro hailed the division for its accomplishment, adding that the demilitarization of the firearms contributed heavily to the AFP’s mandate of protecting the country and its people.

“This ceremony may just look like an ordinary activity, however, this has an effect on the community as we were able to remove these firearms from the hands of the bad people that may cause harm to the public. As we demilitarize these firearms, we contribute to the attainment of a peaceful community as we aim towards economic improvement and development,” Bacarro said.

Source: Philippines News agency