300,000 COPIES OF QURAN TRANSLATION DISTRIBUTED TO SEVERAL COUNTRIES SINCE LAST YEAR

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 300,000 copies of the Quran with translation in various languages have been distributed to several countries by the government thus far since the initiative to print one million copies of the holy book began early last year. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said of the total, 200,000 copies have been printed with English translation, while the rest are in other languages such as Swedish, Mandarin, Khmer and French. "So far, praise be to Allah, with the cooperation of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia and Yayasan Restu, 300,000 copies of Quran translation in various languages have been printed in response to the burning of the Quran in Sweden last year. "Among the countries to which we have sent the copies of the Quran include England, Tanzania, South Africa, Canada, Australia and New Zealand," he said after appearing as a guest on the Nota Rohani programme aired on Bernama Radio here today. On Jan 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will immediately issue one million copies of the Quran to be distributed around the world as a response to the burning of the holy book in Sweden. Mohd Na'im also said the department was targeting the remaining balance of copies to be printed and distributed by the end of this year. Therefore, he hopes that the public will be involved in endowing the holy book with a donation of RM38 per copy to ensure the success of this mission. Source: BERNAMA News Agency