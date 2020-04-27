300 stranded OFWs from Soccsksargen to return home

At least 300 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) from parts of Region 12 (Soccsksargen) who were stranded in Cebu and parts of Luzon will return home soon through vessels commissioned from the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard.

In a virtual press briefing on Sunday afternoon, Mayor Ronnel Rivera said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have issued the go-signal for the transport of the stranded workers.

He said they have been coordinating with concerned agencies regarding the arrival of the vessels at Makar port here, which was initially arranged last week by the Maritime Industry Authority.

“This is now on the works and the first batch from Cebu will be brought home by our Navy and Coast Guard vessels,” said the mayor, who chairs the Regional Development Council of Region 12.

Rivera said the other stranded workers, especially those in Metro Manila and Clark International Airport, will be flown home through the “mercy flights” being arranged by DILG and OWWA.

The OFWs involved include seafarer applicants who decided to just return home due to the suspension of deployments in the wake of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The mayor assured the local government has prepared the necessary safety protocols and related measures for the arrival of the workers, adding those from the city will immediately undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine in a designated isolation facility.

Rivera said workers from other localities will be fetched and moved out immediately by the concerned local government units.

“We will strictly follow the Covid-19 quarantine protocols to ensure the safety of everyone,” he said.

For residents stranded in nearby regions, the mayor said the local government will coordinate with the DILG and Region 12’s Inter-agency Task Force on Covid-19 if they will be allowed to pass through the border checkpoints of the neighboring localities.

Possible arrangements are being worked out, he said, once the enhanced community quarantine in some parts of Mindanao will end on April 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency