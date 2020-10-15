300 poor Bataeños benefit from DSWD climate change program

Some 300 indigent residents of Orion, Bataan have benefited from the program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that helps communities deal with the impacts of climate change.

Under the DSWD’s Risk Resiliency Program-Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Disaster Risk Reduction (RRP-CCAM DRR), the beneficiaries were given temporary employment through the cash-for-work scheme.

DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista, together with DSWD Region 3 director Marites Maristela and Orion Mayor Antonio Raymundo Jr. led on Thursday the distribution of PHP3,000 to each of the beneficiaries as compensation for their 12-day work. The payout was held in Barangay Balagtas.

The beneficiaries worked in the projects being implemented in Orion such as mangrove reforestation to help mitigate flooding in the coastal area.

Maristela said in a statement that the RRP-CCAM DRR program focuses on empowering communities to become disaster-resilient by combating the effects of climate change.

She said the program is implemented through projects anchored with the climate change action plan of local government units (LGUs).

“Disaster response is the overall responsibility of DSWD, but the agency offers programs on disaster prevention and mitigation as well. Thus, achieving the country’s overall Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) vision of safer, adaptive and disaster-resilient Filipino communities towards sustainable development,” Maristela said.

Source: Philiipines News Agency